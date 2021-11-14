J-K: First tourist village Zoogu-Khairan inaugurated in Budgam

The first tourist village 'Zoogu-Khairan' in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam was inaugurated on Saturday.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza inaugurated the village and said the area has vast potential to emerge as a new tourist destination.

"This is a big occasion for Zoogu-Kharian Village and its adjacent habitations as this day mark the new beginning of socio-economic upliftment of this area," he said.

"The area has been brought on a tourism map, which shall go a long way in shaping the future of Zoogu- Kharian," the Development commissioner said, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Faith and efforts together made this day possible, the public of this area will see the difference in the near future," he said.

Speaker further, the DDC said, "To materialise this, cooperation, sincerity, attitude, hospitality, honesty and strong commitment is very much required in changing the whole socio-economic dimension and diversity of this area."

He also urged the local youth to grab the golden chance and utilize this opportunity in boosting the footfall of tourists in the area.

"Your responsibility will be to form and establish local youth clubs, the government is committed to supporting you", Mirza said.

"Each youth club will be given the support of Rs 10 lakh, of which Rs 5 lakh will be provided by the government," the commissioner said.

He explained that this money shall be used to create requisite infrastructure in chosen destinations where facilities are required for a tourist to stay for the night.

Interested individuals, entrepreneurs can also be provided financial support under various government-sponsored schemes which aspiring youth need to give impetus to start any kind of entrepreneurship, he added.

"Youth can play a vital role as tourist guide assignment, since being local they all are well versed of the area in every aspect and their engagement will prove highly beneficial for them in earning livelihood hood," Mirza said.

The DDC also visited Ringzabal, a far-flung area where he was welcomed by a huge gathering with thundering applause.

During the interaction, the locals of the area individually as well as in deputations apprised the visiting authorities about their grievances, demands and other issues that are presently required to be addressed.

The issues included improvement of roads, improvement in water supply, implementation of welfare schemes under Tribal Sub Plan up-gradation of Middle School Ringzabal to the level of High School and improvement in health infrastructure facilities.

The departments shall initiate the process of early redressal. However, some big issues are there which may require some time and documentary process to address them also on a fast track basis, the DC said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor