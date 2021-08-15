J-K gears up for 75th Independence Day with series of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' events

As Jammu and Kashmir gears up to celebrate the country's 75th Independence Day on Sunday, various activities have been held in the union territory for the last several days as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav'.

Border Security Force (BSF) organized a four-day platoon weapon shooting Competition inter-sector-wise in Srinagar. The competition was organized between August 10 to 14. This platform provided ample opportunity for BSF shooters to showcase their shooting skills.

Officers from the Srinagar sector, Baramulla sector, Kupwara sector, Bandipora sector took part in this competition and won gold, silver and bronze medals.

"These types of competition provide a sense of teamwork in the soldiers and it also boosts their confidence. Keeping this in mind, we try to organize these types of competitions from time to time," a BSF official said.

Inspector General of BSF (Kashmir) Rajesh Mishra honoured the winners of the competition with medals.

A painting competition was organized by the Indian Army based on the theme of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Thursday.

More than 75 children of various age groups from villages of Thalli and T Suntwari of Macchal area participated in the competition.

"It was the first event of its kind for most of the children from these remote villages," said Colonel Emron Musavi PRO (Defence) Srinagar.

A full-dress rehearsal of the Independence Day function was held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar on Friday.

"I pay my respects to all the sacrifices made by armed forces and police for the country," PK Pole, Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, said.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will honour 50 Health Care Workers (covid warriors) with a Certificate of Appreciation on the 75th Independence Day.

"Sufficient measures were taken by the Health and Medical Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir, which included increasing the bed capacity, oxygen availability, ensuring the supply of drugs and consumables, and management of protocols," Sinha said on Friday.

To emphasize the importance of the national festival and to convey the message of peace and harmony to general public, the Srinagar district police has decorated the city's roads with hoardings ahead of Independence Day.

Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Thursday organized Run for Cleanliness under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrating 75 years of Independence in Jammu.

The event, which started from Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, saw huge participation of students and the staff of JMC.

"The main objective of the run is to celebrate 75 years of Independence under 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and also create awareness about cleanliness under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi seven years ago," said Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta.

Prime Minister had launched 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in Gujarat in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Ahead of Independence Day, security forces including Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday conducted a joint drone surveillance drill in Srinagar.

The surveillance exercise is being conducted to keep a watch in the areas near Lal Chowk and the parade stadium in Srinagar.

"With the help of the drones, we are able to keep a watch on a larger area. We are trying to keep any negative elements at bay," SP Headquarters Arif Shah told ANI.

DSP Gh Mohid-u-din said, "The drill is being conducted as Independence day is around the corner. We will keep an eye on the areas near the Independence Day parade stadium till August 15 as it is a very sensitive area."

"The drones can help us to detect any activities or a person with the wrong intension and we take immediate action against it. We will have an accurate surveillance record, " he said.The exercise will continue till August 15.

Earlier, the Army hoisted the tallest national flag in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The 100-meter high flag was hoisted at the famous tourist destination of the valley, Gulmarg.

"The 100 feet high Indian flag symbolizes the beginning of a new era of peace and patriotism in Kashmir. The project has been jointly executed by the Indian army and Solar Industries Pvt Ltd. Foundation stone of the project was laid on February 7, 2021, and the flag was dedicated to the nation on August 10, 2021," Army said.

( With inputs from ANI )

