J-K govt starts scheme to provide production based incentives to cocoon farmers in South Kashmir

The Sericulture Development Department (SDD) of the Jammu and Kashmir government has started a novel scheme to provide production-based incentives for cocoon farmers of Anantnag and Kulgam districts of South Kashmir.

The scheme was inaugurated by Director SDD J-K, Manzoor Ahmad Qadri in presence of District Development Council (DDC) Chairman, Anantnag, M Yousuf Gorsi and other officers of Sericulture Development Department Kashmir Division at Anantnag.

Qadri on the occasion briefed the farmers about the scheme and stressed the cocoon farmers to work with added zeal so that the productivity of cocoon crops can be increased resulting into enhancing the income of farmers.

This year 150 silkworm farmers of District Anantnag and Kulgam have come under the ambit of this scheme and around Rs 9 Lakhs were distributed through cheques to them through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode.

SDD Director Manzoor Ahmad Qadri said while talking to ANI, "The sericulture schemes will help in retaining cocoon farming, to regain its lost heritage industry and domination. 150 cocoon farmers were given their cheques today. We hope that this will increase the motivation of farmers and give better production next year so that their incomes will also increase."

The cocoon farmers appreciated this step taken by the Sericulture Development Department (SDD) as this scheme will help them in increasing their production and will also enhance their income.

A cocoon farmer named Ghulam Mohideen Shah said to ANI, "I have been practising cocoon farming for last 50 years. I am happy that this scheme has started. This will help cocoon farming grow and people will take interest in it. I got a cheque of Rs 7,000."

Another farmer named Ghulam Hassan Bhat also said, "I am practising cocoon farming for the last 15 years. I am getting profits every day, every year. I am really happy with the scheme. The government held an awareness programme on the scheme."

"I have been practising cocoon farming for the last 10 years. The scheme should be implemented in all districts, at the block level and village levels too. Officials have worked really hard with us," said another farmer named Manzoor Ahmed.

Chairman DDC, Anantnag, M Yousuf Gorsi appreciated the role of the Sericulture Development Department in uplifting the economic condition of the farmers. He said that such schemes provide a platform for people to set up sustainable entrepreneurial ventures and people must come forward and derive maximum benefit from such opportunities.

"There are distant places and lands owned by landlords where we can practice cocoon farming. We will soon take this programme to the tehsil and block levels. I really thank the Sericulture Department," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

