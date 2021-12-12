J-K: Imam association organises interactive sessions with madrasa students

The Imam Association of Jammu and Kashmir organised an interactive session with the students of the madrasa Mahadul Quran Drugmulla area of Kupwara on Friday.

In his address, Chairman of Imam Association Hilal Ahmad Lone said, "It is the responsibility of religious personalities and Imam's to look after the society in all aspects so that the youth doesn't get trapped in any illegal or anti-national activities."

He urged all the students to work for the peace and de-radicalization of the youth and other issues faced by society.

Imam further added that a large number of youngsters in the Union Territory, especially those living in the rural areas, are studying in the madrasas. With such interactive sessions, they will be aware of any attempts by the enemies to mislead them towards unlawful activities.

He said, "The Union Territory has been witnessing rapid development and leading towards peace and brotherhood since after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Unfortunately, neighbouring Pakistan has been making attempts to mislead the youth of Kashmir valley and force them towards radicalisation."

"With mass awareness and interactive sessions for the youth, the chances of them getting misled can be minimized," added the Imam.

( With inputs from ANI )

