J-K: JCO, 4 soldiers lost their lives during counter-terrorist operation in Pir Panjal ranges
By ANI | Published: October 11, 2021 12:51 PM2021-10-11T12:51:47+5:302021-10-11T13:00:22+5:30
A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army have been killed on Monday during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges, informed sources.
"A junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers killed in action during a counter-terrorist operation in the Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges," sources said.
( With inputs from ANI )
