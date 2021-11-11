J-K LG announces one-time age relaxation for sub-inspector aspirants

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday announced one-time age relaxation for thousands of Sub-Inspector aspirants preparing for recruitment Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The decision was taken by the LG after taking cognizance of a host of representations pouring in through print and electronic media, besides the issue being raised by several delegations during their interactions with the Lt Governor, the official release said.

Sinha not only ordered the increase of the upper age limit from 28 to 30 years for the aspirants but also enhanced the number of Union Territory Cadre posts from 800 to 1200.

The LG had also ordered the one-time relaxation earlier this year in the upper age limit for Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Exam, giving much-needed relief to thousands of young aspirants competing to be part of the union territory Administrative Services.

The step is yet another landmark decision taken by the government to fulfil the demands and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, who are the focal point of the developmental agenda of the union territory.

( With inputs from ANI )

