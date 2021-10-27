J-K LG Manoj Sinha dedicates war memorial at Srinagar

'Saviours of Kashmir' war memorial at 'Ground Zero' of 27 October 1947 was dedicated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Wednesday at Srinagar International Airport.

"The memorial commemorates the arrival of Indian Army in Indian Air Force aircrafts at Srinagar Airport in 1947 and the stellar role played by Major Somnath Sharma, Param Vir Chakra, Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Maha Vir Chakra and Jenab Maqbool Sherwani, the gallant son of Kashmir, in India's historic victory in its 1st war after independence," read an official press release.

The memorial has been recently renovated to include the busts of Brigadier Rajinder Singh, Mahavir Chakra and Jenab Maqbool Sherwani, alongside the existing bust of Major Somnath Sharma, Param Vir Chakra, as a tribute to the invaluable contribution of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and erstwhile State Forces of Jammu and Kashmir in evicting Pakistani Army and Qabaili invaders, it added.

"Lieutenant Governer Manoj Sinha, Air Marshal Amit Dev, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, GOC 15 Corps, Dilbag Singh DGP, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, DC Badgam and DDC Chairman Badgam, laid wreaths to pay their tributes," it read further.

( With inputs from ANI )

