J-K: LG Manoj Sinha directs universities to fast-tracking implementation of NEP-2020

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha directed the universities in the Union Territory to fast-track the implementation of the National Education Policy of India (NEP) 2020.

This came while the Lieutenant Governor interacted with Vice-Chancellors of universities in Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday, and reviewed the programs undertaken by the universities under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

"Today interacted with VCs of Universities in J-K. Reviewed programs are undertaken by Varsities under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Directed for fast-tracking NEP-2020 implementation. The focus should be on skilling and employability of students, besides promotion of local languages and culture," the Office of Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir tweeted from its official account.

Sinha also asked members of academia should lead the journey of development and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir and work to strengthen the young women in society.

"Universities should invest more in Innovation and Incubation, providing our youth with prospects for the future and strengthening the position of young women in society," the tweet said.

"Academia should lead the journey of development and prosperity of J-K. Research must flow from Labs to Field. Agriculture Universities need to focus on developing innovative ways to reduce the input cost of farmers, besides providing continuous handholding to increase production," LG's office said in another tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor