J-K LG Manoj Sinha emphasises on adopting multifold strategies to prevent COVID-19 third wave

Emphasising on adopting multifold strategies to prevent the suspected third wave of COVID-19, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday passed specific directions for further enhancing the testing and tracing in the coming days.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, presiding over the weekly meetings with COVID-19 Task Force, SSPs to review the COVID-19 response and containment measures of the Districts' Administrations, Sinha said that maximum vaccination, continuously analyzing the situation, strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, and enforcement of containment measures should be the focus area of the administration at all levels to tackle the future health challenges.

Stating that the effective preventive and surveillance measures have shown favourable results in reducing the intensity of the second wave, the LG expressed the need to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread and accord the highest priority to the areas reporting new positive cases. The sustained decline in positivity rate must be maintained, the Lt Governor told the officials.

While taking stock of the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination, the Lt Governor observed that the Jammu and Kashmir Government has substantially ramped up the vaccination capacity across the union territory (UT), which will add to the efforts of inoculating the maximum population.

He directed the officials to work with renewed energy for increasing the speed of vaccination in the 18-44 age group and meet the targets in a time-bound manner.

Stressing on strict enforcement of containment measures, the Lt Governor directed the District Authorities to clearly demarcate the containment zones at the micro-level.

Terming better crowd management as imperative to break the spread chain, the Lt Governor asked the Civil and Police Administrations to discharge their collective responsibility for enforcing COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour in workplaces and in public, especially in crowded places.

During the meeting, the Lt Governor also invited suggestions from Divisional Commissioners, ADGP Jammu, IGP Kashmir, DCs and SSPs for implementing a robust strategy in the UT to prevent the third wave.

Earlier, Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary while giving a detailed briefing on district-wise analysis of Covid situation informed about the latest status of active cases, positivity, vaccination, surveillance and contact tracing activities.

It was informed that all Districts continue to be in green zones as per the cardinal Indicators for assessing the COVID 19 Situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor