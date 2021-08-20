J-K LG pays tribute to Army officer killed in Rajouri encounter

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday paid his tributes to Indian Army's Junior Commissioned Officer Subedar Ram Singh who was killed in an encounter with a terrorist in Rajouri.

"Tributes to Army's braveheart JCO, Subedar Ram Singh who attained martyrdom while fighting against terrorists in Rajouri. My salute to his courage and valor. The nation will always remember Ram Singh for his bravery& indomitable spirit. Deepest condolences to the family of martyr" tweeted LG Manoj Sinha.

Based on specific input a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday in village Danna at Thanamandi of district Rajouri here.

During the search operation in a forested area of village Danna, Thanamandi, the search party led by a 46-year-old Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Ram Singh was fired upon by terrorist from a nearby densely forested area, according to a release by the Defence Wing, Government of India.

The Junior Commissioned Officer immediately retaliated the fire and in the ensuing firefight, one terrorist was neutralised while Subedar Ram Singh suffered a gunshot wound.

The valiant Junior Commissioned Officer was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

( With inputs from ANI )

