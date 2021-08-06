J-K Lt Governor directs officials for district-level campaigns to mitigate COVID-19 spread

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday directed the Health and Information departments to come up with a comprehensive district-level plan for conducting campaigns to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In his weekly meeting at Srinagar, the Governor interacted with members of the Covid Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the Union Territory.

"The next 100 days are crucial as per the report by exports. We need to be alert, vigilant and must adhere to Covid protocols to prevent the third wave," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Emphasizing on reaching out to maximum people to create awareness on COVID guidelines, Manoj Sinha directed the officials to come up with a comprehensive plan to conduct campaigns a the district level. Divisional Commissioners will monitor the implementation of awareness activities in their respective divisions, he added.

The Lieutenant Governor laid special emphasis on preparing joint teams for effective enforcement on the ground and devising long-term solutions to mitigate the spread of Covid. Directions were passed to the DCs and SSPs to ensure that no gathering takes place with more than 25 people.

The dedicated focus must be given on timely inoculation of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, besides ensuring 100 per cent coverage of the 18-44 age group with the first dose, Sinha told officials.

The Lieutenant Governor also passed specific directions for uploading all COVID-related data at the earliest on the administration's website, besides increasing testing and awareness activities in areas with high positivity rates.

The Lt Governor also sought the status of COVID containment efforts of the administration, besides measures taken to vaccinate the targeted population under different age groups and other interventions made to effectively tackle the spread of the coronavirus.

