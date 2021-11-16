J-K: New campaign to ensure effective implementation of water, employment, corruption schemes

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a 10-point Campaign to effectively implement various welfare schemes like household water connection, employment, anti-corruption, among others at the grassroots level.

The 10-point campaign will give a renewed push to the implementation of employment and other beneficiary oriented schemes. The objective of the campaign is to achieve quantifiable results within specific timelines, in an effort to touch the lives of ordinary citizens at the grassroots level, as per the official release.

"The overarching campaign shall include targeted delivery of health insurance among the rural population, quantifiable panchayat-wise self-employment, installation of the functional household tap water connection to eight lakh houses, besides mass public programmes to facilitate Jan Bhagidhari by making government processes more transparent, easily accessible, to encourage people's participation in the development process and corruption-free, clean governance," reads the statement.

As per the release, The focal points around which the campaign will be run will include Aapki Zameen Aapki Nigrani where targeted campaigns will run in villages to ensure all landholders are able to access their land records, Yogyata Se Rojgar Mahotsav where focus will be made on celebrating merit by felicitating newly appointed Class-IV persons at Panchayat level, among various others.

"Janta Ki Scheme-Janta ki Bhagidari campaign will be focused on improving access to BEAMS-EMPOWERMENT, a simple process of seeing online details of all ongoing works in an area/village, to inform and solicit people's participation in the overall development process and corruption-free clean governance. Other campaigns are One Person One Golden Cards, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Berojgar Se Swa-Rojgar, Har Kam Ki Shuruat, Har Gaon Swachh Gaon, Har Gaon Hariyali and Har Ghar Dastak, says the release.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor