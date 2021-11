J-K: Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Jammu, to launch several welfare schemes

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reached Jammu on Tuesday as part of the outreach programme.

Sitharaman will launch several new schemes here today.

On her arrival, she met many entrepreneurs and self-help groups who have been benefited under various schemes and the Centre's industrial policy.

The Finance Minister on Monday was in Srinagar where she inaugurated development projects pertaining to health, education, urban infrastructure and disaster management amounting to Rs 130.49 crore.

As per the Ministry of Finance, the Union Minister also laid the foundation stone for Union Territory (UT) Level Emergency Operation Centre and SCADA control building at Budgam, Kashmir --amounting to Rs 34.88 crore-- under the Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) during her visit to the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

