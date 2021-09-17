J-K: Non-local labour killed in terrorists firing in Kulgam, say police

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday said that a labourer was shot dead by unidentified terrorists in the Nehama area Kulgam district.

"Today at about 20.55 hrs Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at Nehama area of Kulgam where terrorists had fired upon a non-local labour," a Jammu and Kashmir Police statement read.

It said that senior police officers reached the spot.

According to preliminary investigation, terrorists had fired indiscriminately upon a non-local labour identified as Shankar Kumar Chowdhary son of Khokha Chowdhary resident of Preetnagar Kathiyar Bihar at Nehama area of Kulgam.

Following the incident, the victim had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law.

Earlier in the day, a policeman succumbed to injuries after being shot at by terrorists in the Kulgam district, as per the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor