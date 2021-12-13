J-K: Paragliding event organised at Athem to improve tourism

In a bid to enhance tourist footfall in the area, the district Directorate of Tourism on Sunday organised a paragliding event at Athem near Jammu and Kashmir's Jammu.

With a total flight time of four minutes, Athem, which is just 20 kms away from Jammu, is one of the best spots for paragliding considering its view, accessible start-off point and smooth landing on a sand bed of a river.

Commenting on it, the Director of Tourism Department of Jammu, Vivekanand Rai said, "Jammu has a potential to be developed as an adventure tourism hub; with river rafting in Reasi and Doda, skiing in Patnitop and now paragliding in Athem."

"We are trying to turn these into a permanent feature of the tourism calendar," he added.

He also informed that specially trained paragliders were brought from Himachal Pradesh as the Directorate of Tourism plans to make paragliding a regular feature in Jammu.

"Local youth will be trained for this, and it can also provide employment opportunities to boost the economy," he added.

Lauding the initiative, Pooja Thakur, a tourist said, "We have trekked for half a kilometre before reaching the point. It is my first experience of paragliding. Such activities initiated by the tourism department offer good exposure opportunities to explore Jammu."

Shubham Kotwal, a local added, "This is my first paragliding experience here at Jammu; it is a very exciting event for the people here."

"This will give a good boost to the tourism here because until now, all one could think of before coming to Jammu and Kashmir is the Dal Lake. The tourism department's initiatives will introduce people to new tourism spots," he added.

Local participation was also witnessed at the event. They appreciated the initiative and said that it will help develop tourism in Jammu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor