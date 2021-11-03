J-K police arrests over-ground worker, recovers arms and ammunition, narcotics

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested one over-ground worker (OGW) allegedly involved in narcoterrorism from Kupwara district's Takia Baderkote and recovered a consignment of weapons and narcotics from across the border.

The arrested accused has been identified as Adil Hussain, the police said.

As per a press release, the police have recovered two AK-47 rifles, two AK Magazines and 208 AK rounds from Hussain's possession.

Four pistols along with five magazines and one packet of brownsugar like substance were also recovered from allegedly the main supplier of weapons to terrorists, Faraz Ahmad Shah's residence in Padna Prara.

Lookout for Ahmed is on, the police said.

"In a joint operation based on the input that one person namely Adil Hussain, who is a hardcore OGW, and is also involved in narco-terrorism has received a consignment of weapons and narcotics from across the border," Kupwara police said in a press release.

Further, the police said that Hussain, during the investigation, allegedly revealed that Faraz Ahmad Shah, a resident of Padna Prara, is the main supplier of weapons to terrorists.

"The house of Faraz Ahmad Shah was also searched and the recovery was made. However, Faraz had already escaped from his house," they added.

( With inputs from ANI )

