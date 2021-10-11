J-K: Police establishes minority distress helpline at PCR Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir Police established an official minority distress helpline at PCR Kashmir, informed an official statement on Monday.

The Kashmir Zone police in a tweet today said, "Kashmir Police established Minority distress #helpline at PCR Kashmir. In case of #emergency, one may call for #assistance on 0194-2482626: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice."

Meanwhile, condemning the recent killings in Jammu and Kashmir, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lieutenant General DP Pandey on Sunday said that certain elements were attempting to divide society on communal lines and that people will expose such elements.

He further said that such elements were jealous of the positive developments in the country and the union territory over the last year.

"These killings are condemnable. I believe that Kashmiris will expose the elements who are trying to divide Kashmiri society on communal lines," he had said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Baramulla.

He also had expressed confidence that people will help to pull out the anti-national elements from the region.

( With inputs from ANI )

