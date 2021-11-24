J-K Police neutralise three terrorists in Srinagar
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 05:37 PM2021-11-24T17:37:07+5:302021-11-24T17:45:02+5:30
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday afternoon neutralised three terrorists in Srinagar.
Prior to this, sources toldthat two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Srinagar.
Further operations are underway. More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
