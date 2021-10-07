J-K police registers case after terrorists kill 2 teachers in Srinagar's govt school

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday registered a case after two teachers were killed by terrorists at a government school in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

A principal and a teacher of the Government Boys Higher Secondary School were fired upon by terrorists, in the Sangam area of Eidgah Srinagar on Thursday.

In this terror incident, both had received grievous gunshot injuries and were immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital. However, both of them have succumbed to their injuries.

They have been identified as Supinder Kour (Principal) resident of Rengipora Beerwah and Deepak Chand (Teacher) resident of Jammu.

In an official statement, the police said that at about 11.30 am, Srinagar police received information about the incident following which Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh along with Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IG CRPF Charu Sinha and other senior officers of police/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) reached the terror crime spot.

An investigation is in progress, the police said. The area has been cordoned and search in the area is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

