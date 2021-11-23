J-K Police solve Bohri Kadal Terror case, 3 arrested

Jammu and Kashmir Police have solved the Bohri Kadal terror case by arresting three accused persons allegedly involved in terror crime.

On November 9, 2021, terrorists killed a civilian Ibrahim Ahmad, who was a salesman at Shri Sandeep Mawa's Shop, near Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar. Regarding this terror incident, a case under relevant sections of law was registered at Maharaj Gunj Police Station and to investigate the said terror crime a special investigation team was constituted.

During the course of investigations, officers learnt about the involvement of three accused persons identified as Aejaz Ahmad Lone, Naseer Ahmad Shah and Showkat Ahmad Dar all residents of Lelhar Pulwama in said terror crime, an official release by the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Subsequently, they were arrested in the instant case and during questioning, they confessed about their involvement in the commission of the crime.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the above-mentioned arrested trio linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF) have executed the said terror attack on the directions of terrorist handler from across the border.

It was further revealed that the arrested trio have been in touch with Pak-based terrorist handlers for the last 4 months. On their disclosure, weapon of offence - pistol along with 7 rounds and other incriminating materials including a grenade have been recovered from their possession.

Besides, the Alto car which was used during the commission of crime on the day of attack has also been seized on their disclosure.

Further investigation in the case is in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

