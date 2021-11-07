J-K: Policeman killed by terrorists in Srinagar
By ANI | Published: November 7, 2021 09:24 PM2021-11-07T21:24:08+5:302021-11-07T21:35:02+5:30
A policeman was killed by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, a police source informed.
"A 29-year old policeman shot dead by terrorists in Batamaloo area of Srinagar," a police source said.
Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
