J-K: Policeman killed by terrorists in Srinagar

A policeman was killed by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, a police source informed.

"A 29-year old policeman shot dead by terrorists in Batamaloo area of Srinagar," a police source said.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor