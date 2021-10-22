J-K: Sacrifices of Indian soldiers in repulsing Pak tribal invaders in October 1947 recalled at seminar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday attended a seminar in Srinagar organised by the Centre for Inclusive and Sustainable Development (CISD) on the attacks on October 22, 1947, carried out by Pakistan backed tribals to invade Jammu and Kashmir.

It was on this day 20,000 Pakistan backed tribals invaded Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. The day is observed as 'Black Day' in the country.

Addressing the seminar today in Srinagar, Sinha paid tribute to all police personnel and their family members who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"Today, I pay homage to all the security forces and their family members who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The whole country will always remember the brave hearts. I thank all the police personnel and security forces who are working day and night to protect us," said Sinha at the event.

Expressing his gratitude to the corona warriors who offered their lives in serving the nation, the Union Territory LG thanked them and said, "I thank all the frontline workers including doctors, police personnel, and sanitation workers who died while protecting us from the COVID-19 pandemic."

Citing an example of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav which started to be familiar with the history of India, Sinha said that the country should also be well aware of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in serving the nation.

Apart from paying his homage to security personnel, Sinha also paid tribute to the civilians who were killed during the attacks on this day.

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh while addressing the seminar said, "This is a very significant event in the history of Jammu and Kashmir but has remained shrouded due to the lack of historical knowledge and communal politics running rampant in the social circles of Kashmir. People should be aware of how Kashmir has come to where it is today."

The organiser of the event stated that Pakistan invaded Kashmir and brought in its wake horrifying stories of mass plunder and vandalism on October 22, 1947, in which thousands of men, women and children were killed mercilessly.

"The aim of such an initiative would be to bring about awareness among the people about this phase of our history. It will help in remembering how the country fought in the very first conflict faced by India," said Junaid Mir, the organiser.

( With inputs from ANI )

