J-K: Search underway in Uri after Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

A search operation is underway in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

"Search operation is still underway in Uri," Army said in a statement.

The search operation is being conducted to ensure that nobody has crossed over the border.

Earlier, sources toldthat an infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, along the Line of Control (LoC). "However, to make sure that nobody has crossed over, search operations are being carried out in that area," they said.

On the intervening night of September 18 and September 19, Army said a suspicious movement was detected along LoC in the Uri area of Baramulla district.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor