J-K: Slain BJP Sarpanch's security officer suspended for absence during terror attack

Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Sarpanch Gulam Rasool Dar who was killed in the terrorist attack has been suspended for being absent at the time of the incident.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a press release, informed that the terrorists barged inside the rented accommodation of Dar at Lalchowk, Anantnag, and fired indiscriminately from pistol. The PSO provided to Dar was found absent from the duty at the time of the incident, and has been placed under suspension, the police said.

The police informed that two bike-borne terrorists of LeT outfit were involved in this barbaric terror incident.

In this terror crime incident, BJP Sarpanch and his wife, Jawhara Begum received critical gunshot injuries and were declared brought dead at the hospital.

"Although the deceased was provided with a secured accommodation at Hotel Snow cap, Kulgam and both stayed there for a short period but they had been continuously insisting to stay at their house at Anantnag Town and also submitted an undertaking in this regard. On their request, they were allowed to stay at the said house in Anantnag," the release stated.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

The police also informed that the area has been cordoned off and a search is also underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

