J-K SPO Ashiq Hussain Malik conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously

Jammu and Kashmir Special Police Officer (SPO) Ashiq Hussain Malik conferred with Shaurya Chakra posthumously for showing the highest degree of courage leading to the elimination of 4 heavily armed terrorists during an operation in Anantnag in 2018.

His parents Maqbool Malik and Shahzado Bano received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind today.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, conferred two Kirti Chakras, including one posthumous, one Vir Chakra and 10 Shaurya Chakras, including two posthumous, to the personnel of Armed Forces and Paramilitary Forces during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-1) at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi in the morning of November 22, 2021.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

Ministry of Defence, in a press release, informed today that the President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, two Uttam Yudh Seva Medals and 24 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of an exceptional order.

( With inputs from ANI )

