J-K: Suspected drone activity reported along International Border

By ANI | Published: December 11, 2021 01:36 PM2021-12-11T13:36:23+5:302021-12-11T13:45:07+5:30

Suspected drone activity was reported in Jammu and Kashmir near the Satpal border outpost along the International Border in Kathua district on the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday, said a senior BSF officer.

The Border Security Force (BSF) alerted Jammu and Kashmir Police after a patrolling team heard the humming sound of a drone.

Several teams of BSF and J-K police have cordoned off the area and are conducting search operations in the area to find out if it was a drone that was used to drop narcotics or weapons from across the border, said a senior official.

( With inputs from ANI )

