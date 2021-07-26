J-K: Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kulgam

One unidentified terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Aharbal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday evening, Kashmir Zone Police informed.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Earlier on Sunday, one unidentified terrorist was neutralised by the security forces in an encounter in Kulgam.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor