J-K: Three terrorists neutralized in Shopian encounter, search operation underway

With the neutralization of two more unidentified terrorists on Wednesday, a total of three terrorists have been killed so far in the encounter in the Check Cholan area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir in the morning.

"Two more unidentified terrorists neutralized in Shopian encounter. Total three terrorists neutralized so far; Search operation underway," informed Kashmir Zone Police.

The first terrorist was killed earlier in the day.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 unidentified #terrorist killed. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Check Cholan area of Shopian early this morning.

"Encounter has started at Check Cholan area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police today.

More details are awaited.

