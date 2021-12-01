J-K: Traffic Police injured after terrorist fires in Srinagar
By ANI | Published: December 1, 2021 07:24 PM2021-12-01T19:24:09+5:302021-12-01T19:35:18+5:30
A Traffic Police personnel have been injured after terrorists fired upon him in Rajouri Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
The police personnel has been shifted to a hospital.
More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor