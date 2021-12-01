J-K: Traffic Police injured after terrorist fires in Srinagar

Published: December 1, 2021

A Traffic Police personnel have been injured after terrorists fired upon him in Rajouri Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

The police personnel has been shifted to a hospital.

More details are awaited.

