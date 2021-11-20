J-K: Unidentified terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in Kulgam

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter that is underway in the Ashmuji area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, said the Kashmir police.

"Police and security forces are on the job," said the policed.

Further details shall follow, the police added.

"Encounter has started at Ashmuji area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor