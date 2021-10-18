J-K will play key role in making India a world power: Piyush Goel

As the Jammu and Kashmir administration signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government of Dubai for various projects, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said that with this, the Union Territory will play a great role in the development of India and its industrial sector to make the nation a world power.

"Today is a very important day for Jammu and Kashmir and India. The way J-K has developed at a fast pace under the leadership of Manoj Sinha Ji, and with the MoU signed today, J-K will play a huge role in India's endeavour to become a world power," he said.

Further, the Union Minister said that several companies in Dubai are keen to invest in India and J-K.

The MoU has been signed for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more, J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha informed.

"It's an important day of friendship between J-K with Dubai; we have always had deep relations, and with the efforts of Piyush Goyal Ji, the common values, mutual trust and respect for each other is now strengthened," Sinha said.

Dubai-based investor Sultan Bin Sulayem said, "We are pleased with the MoU and are committed to connecting J-K to the rest of India. We know how to do that, we know the obstacles."

He also said that with the Made in India initiative now applied here, the world will see several products from Jammu and Kashmir.

During his visit to Dubai, Piyush Goyal hinted at the possibility of investments in the Union Territory. There, Goyal co-chaired a meeting of the UAE-India High-Level Joint Task Force. He also inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

