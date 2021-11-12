Jabalpur: Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav’s 16-year-old son shoots himself, dies

A terrible incident has taken place in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The son of a Congress MLA has committed suicide by shooting himself. The incident has created a stir in the area. The 16-year-old son of Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav shot himself. The boy, who was critically injured in the incident, was rushed to a hospital. He died during treatment. According to the information received, the boy shot himself in the living room. His condition was critical when he was admitted to the hospital. However, he died during the treatment.

According to police, Congress MLA Sanjay Yadav of Bargi Assembly constituency has a house in Hathi Tal Colony. There was a sudden gunshot in their house in the afternoon. The family members found Vibhu Yadav lying in his room covered in blood. He had shot himself. Family members rushed him to a nearby hospital. Doctors had said that Vibhu Yadav's condition was critical.

City Congress leaders rushed to the hospital after learning of the shocking incident. Police are investigating the matter. Police, however, declined to comment further. According to police sources, Vibhu shot himself in the head with a gun. A suicide note was also found at the scene. But there is no information about what is written in it. Police are currently deployed outside the hospital.