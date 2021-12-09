Jacqueline Fernandez skips ED probe in PMLA case

New Delhi, Dec 9 Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez who was once again summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to record her statement in a PMLA case, didn't appear before the probe agency on Thursday.

After she failed to appear before the ED on Thursday, a fresh summon has been issued in connection with the Prevention of Money Laundering case lodged against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Her counsel appeared before the ED to inform the agency that the actress won't be able to appear.

On Wednesday, Jacqueline was grilled by an elite team of ED officials for more than six hours.

On Wednesday Jacqueline came to MTNL building at around 11 a.m. in Central Delhi where ED has its office.

A woman official along with five others were present in the room where her statement was recorded on Wednesday.

Apart from Jacqueline, another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi has also recorded her statement as witness recently.

Jacqueline was earlier stopped at Mumbai Airport by authorities. She was quizzed there for hours and then set free. She was then summoned by the agency.

Recently LOC (look out circular) was issued against the actress at the request of the ED. The agency had doubts that she might flee abroad and hence they had written letter to the concerned authorities.

On Sunday evening she was about to catch a flight to come to Delhi when she was stopped at Mumbai airport.

The Enforcement Directorate had on Saturday filed a charge sheet under PMLA naming few Bollywood actresses as witnesses including Jacqueline Fernandez. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet soon after it was filed and had asked the agency to supply the copy to all the accused.

The next date in the charge sheet matter is December 13. The ED officials were tight-lipped over the matter.

