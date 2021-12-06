Jacqueline to be questioned by ED in Delhi in 200 crore extortion case

Trouble seems to be mounting for actress Jacqueline Fernandez as the ED has issued LOC (Look Out Circular) against the former beauty queen in a 200 crore extortion case. The LOC was issued with directions that the actress should not be permitted to leave India. Following the incident, ED officials reached the airport, where they informed the actress that she has to appear for questioning before the agency in Delhi. Fresh summons against Jacqueline will be issued soon. The probe agency has filed a charge sheet in a Delhi court against conman Sukesh Chandrasekar and others in the 200-crore money laundering case, alleging that he extorted ₹ 200 crore from a businessman's wife while he was lodged in Tihar jail.

The central agency has unearthed evidence showing financial transactions from Chandrasekar to Ms Fernandez. A horse worth ₹ 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth ₹ 9 lakh were among gifts worth ₹ 10 crores given by Chandrashekar to Ms Fernandez, the ED has said in its charge sheet, according to sources.Along withFernandez, the charge sheet mentions actor Nora Fatehi, who has been questioned in the case. Ms Fernandez and her aides have also been questioned. Earlier, a representative of Nora Fatehi had said that she "has been a victim". "She does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by ED to strictly help with the investigation," the representative said, adding that the actor is cooperating in the probe.

