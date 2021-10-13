Jaipur: Ahead of Dussehra, Ravana effigy makers say fewer sales due to COVID-19

Ahead of Dussehra, Ravana effigy makers in Jaipur expressed their disappointment on fewer sales of Ravana effigies this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The effigy makers said everything has become expensive due to which the demand is very less as compared to pre-COVID times.

"I have been doing this business for the past 20-25 years but received very few orders since the pandemic began last year. The government has also banned using firecrackers, which automatically affected our sales," an effigy maker told ANI.

Some Ravana statue makers also came from Gujarat in order to earn their livelihood by selling these effigies in Jaipur.

"Every year, I come from Gujarat and make these effigies ahead of Dussehra in Jaipur to earn a livelihood. But now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is becoming difficult for me to fulfil my basic needs even. The government has also banned using firecrackers in Ranava effigies which have also affected our sales. Government should do something for us, why it has banned crackers," Meera, another effigy maker from Gujarat, said.

Another statue maker from Gujarat, Kailash said that he has been making these effigies in Jaipur for the past two months, but not receiving many orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Rain has also affected our business, apart from COVID-19. I have been making these statues for the past two months, but the demand is very low this time," Kailash added.

( With inputs from ANI )

