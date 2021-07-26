Jaipur doc shared photo minutes before she died in Kinnaur landslide

A heartbreaking incident took place on Sunday in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. At least nine people died while three were injured in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Sunday after a bridge collapsed as a result of boulders rolling down a hill due to a landslide.

One of the person who lost her life was Deepa Sharma, who is quite famous on social media. Ever since she first traveled alone, she has been giving updates on her travels on social media. But no one knew that this trip would be her last one. After the boulders rolled downhill due to landslide in Kinnaur, Dr. Deepa Sharma died. Shortly before the accident on Sunday, Deepa Sharma shared a photo from her Twitter handle.

In this photo, Deepa had said, "Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally". This photo of Deepa was liked by many netizens. The happiness on her face was clearly visible in the photo. But no one could have imagined that this would be her last photo. The sudden departure of 34-year-old Deepa Sharma is a big shock for her friends and family.

PM Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.





Life is nothing without mother nature. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5URLVYJ6oJ — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 24, 2021