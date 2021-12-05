Jaisalmer: Amit Shah participates in BSF's 57th Raising Day celebrations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday participated at the Border Security Force (BSF)'s 57th Raising Day celebrations in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

The Raising Day event of the BSF is being celebrated at Jaisalmer for the first time.

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Home Minister distributed health cards to BSF personnel during his visit at Rohitash Border here along the India-Pakistan International boundary. These health cards were distributed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan.

He will proceed to Jaipur later in the day to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs.

During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail.

( With inputs from ANI )

