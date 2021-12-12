Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Awantipora

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist Sameer Ahmad Tantray, who was killed in an encounter that broke out at Bargam village in Awantipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday used to provide shelter and logistic support to other terrorists in the area.

As per a release by the police, the deceased terrorist has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Tantray, a resident of Bargam.

A search operation and joint cordon was launched by the J-K Police, 42RR and 130Bn CRPF in the area after the police forces received inputs about the presence of the terrorist in the area.

"During the search operation, as the presence of the trapped terrorist was ascertained, he was given ample opportunities to surrender. However, he denied the surrender opportunities and fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter. In the ensuing encounter, the trapped terrorist was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter," said the police in their release.

As per the police records, the killed terrorist was a categorised terrorist linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM and was a part of groups involved in several terror cases.

"Before joining terror folds he was working as a terrorist associate and was involved in providing logistic support to the active terrorists in the area. He was also involved in pasting threatening posters of proscribed terror outfits in Awantipora and adjoining areas to threaten the law-abiding citizens and keep them away from democratic activities," added the police in their release.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, which has been taken into the case records for further investigation. The investigation is in the process after the registration of a case under the relevant sections of law.

( With inputs from ANI )

