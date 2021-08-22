Jammu emerging as North India's education hub: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Jammu is fast emerging as North India's education hub.

Dr Singh addressed a function to mark the five year journey of the Indian Institute of Management, Jammu on Sunday via video conferencing.

Speaking at the event, the union minister said, "Jammu has emerged as a pioneer Education Hub, where students from neighbouring states like Himachal Pradesh and Punjab are seeking academic openings and prospects. "This has been possible because of personal intervention and indulgence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and high prioritisation given by him to Jammu and Kashmir as also to Northeast and Ladakh."

According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Singh said that IIM, Jammu has made a mark in a very short span of time and that too despite the crippling effects of COVID in the last two years. He said that the IIM Jammu is one of the major achievements of the Modi government in the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir and is catering to all sections of society, be it region wise or gender-wise.

He said Jammu can boast of having premier institutes in India like Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, AIIMS, upgraded Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, National Institute of High Altitude Medicine at Bhaderwah, Industrial Biotech Park at Kathua, Noth India's first Space Centre at Central University Jammu etc. Moreover, other centrally funded institutes like over half a dozen government medical colleges, RUSA-funded engineering colleges, Ayurvedic college, an upcoming Homeopathic college and a chain of Kendriya Vidyalayas in the Jammu province is a reality today, he added.

Dr Singh said that Jammu will soon witness huge industrial investment to the tune of Rs 25,000 crore and mostly in the health sector thus opening a large number of employment opportunities for youth in the area and also for IIM students. He, however, urged them to become job providers, rather than job seekers through innovative start-up ventures.

"We have to come out of the entrenched mindset of getting government jobs for all, which is neither feasible nor desirable anywhere in the world," he emphasised.

Dr Singh further said that with the historical constitutional changes that happened after August 5, 2019 and the barriers of academic growth done away with, the best faculty from different fields from all over India are ready to come to Jammu and Kashmir to serve with dedication as the previous apprehensions have gone now.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor