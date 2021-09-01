Jaunpur: Man dies 30 minutes after getting covid vaccine

India reported 41,965 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry’s September 1 update. As many as 460 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, new recoveries at 33,964 in the same period, the September 1 update stated.

A shocking incident has taken place in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh. An old man died within half an hour of being vaccinated against corona. Upon learning of the old man's death, the people standing in line for the vaccine became frightened and left the queue and fled home. The incident took place at a vaccination center in Maharajganj.

On Tuesday, an elderly man took the first dose of the corona vaccine. He died within half an hour. The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among the people. Police have sent the body for autopsy. According to information received, 65-year-old Jagannath Pal, a resident of Mitawa village, had come to the vaccination center to get the corona vaccine. He was accompanied by his wife Vimala Devi. Doctors had advised Pal to stay in the hospital for half an hour after being vaccinated.

After the vaccination, Vimala Devi and her husband were sitting under a tree near the Hanuman Temple in the hospital premises. About half an hour later, Jagannath Pal felt dizzy and his health deteriorated. The hospital was informed immediately. But he died before the doctor could reach him. According to Vimala Devi, Jagannath Pal had been queuing for the vaccine since morning. Several hours later his number came. However, his death after vaccination has come as a big shock to everyone.

According to Jagannath's cousin Umanath, he did not have any illness. His condition was excellent before he was vaccinated. He had come to the vaccination center cycling himself. Police are investigating the matter further and an autopsy report will revealed the exact cause.