JD(U) MLA files complaint against man confronted him for roaming in undergarments in train

Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) MLA Gopal Mandal lodged a complaint against a fellow passenger onboard in Tejas Express train for allegedly abusing, misbehaving and snatching his gold ornaments.

The complaint has been registered at GRP New Delhi Railway Station. In his complaint, Mandal accused one Prahlad Paswan of abusing, misbehaving and snatching his gold chain and rings. The case is now being transferred to Buxer to take further action.

The JD(U) MLA from Gopalpur in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar was on the Tejas Rajdhani Express train on Thursday. Fellow passengers of the train had complained about the behaviour of the MLA when he was seen roaming in his undergarments.

After a picture of JDU MLA Gopal Mandal roaming around in undergarments on a train went viral on social media, he clarified that his stomach was upset during the journey from Patna, Bihar to New Delhi.

"I was wearing only the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey," he told ANI.

"The moment I boarded the train, I wanted to use the loo immediately. So I removed my kurta-pyjama and took the towel on my shoulder. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist," said Mandal.

Elaborating the series of events, the MLA said that an individual sitting in the adjoining compartment stopped him by holding his hand and questioned him for roaming "naked".

"That person asked me why I roaming naked. He held my hand. He disturbed me. Then I rushed to the toilet," he said.

The JD(U) MLA said, "The moment I came out, I asked him who are you. He said I am general public. To which I questioned who does this to an MLA."

He claimed that there was no woman present in the compartment at the time he walked past to go to the toilet.

"When the police came and questioned us about the argument, I showed them my clothes. I am almost 60 years old. That man held my hand and embarrassed me. He pushed me to which I responded by abusing. Thereafter, I apologised to him," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor