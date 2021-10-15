JEE advanced 2021 result declared, here's how you can check your score

JEE advanced 2021 result has been declared today, October 15. The final result, score card is available on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can obtain the result using the exam roll number, registration number and date of birth. The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2021 will form the basis for admission to the bachelor's, integrated master's and dual degree programmes (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs in the academic year 2021-22...

Log on to the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 -- jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on, "JEE Advanced 2021 -Result"

PDF file with a rank list and other details will be displayed

Download it and take the print out of the same.

