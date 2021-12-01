JeM commander among 2 terrorists killed in Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar, Dec 1 A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) commander was among the two terrorists killed in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Qasbayar area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said.

He has been identified as Yasir Parray, an IED expert. The second terrorist killed is a foreign national identified as Furqan.

"Terrorist commander of proscribed terror outfit JeM Yasir Parray, an IED Expert and foreign terrorist Furqan neutralised. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. A big success," the J&K Police quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

The encounter took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about thge presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

