Jharkhand: All-party panel formed to look into allotment of room for Namaz in state assembly

Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato has formed an all-party panel to look into the allotment of room for namaz in the state Legislative Assembly and directed them to submit their report within 45 days.

"I've formed an all-party panel (to look into the allotment of room for namaz in the Legislative Assembly) and directed them to submit their report within 45 days," Mahato said on Thursday.

In an order issued on September 2, Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat informed that room number TW 348, in the new Assembly building of Jharkhand, has been allotted to offer the Namaz.

The decision sparked controversy with the BJP demanding five rooms or a hall for Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

BJP leader Babu Lal Marandi has opposed the decision for a separate room for namaz and urged the Secretary of Jharkhand Legislative Assembly that five rooms or a hall be allotted to Hindus to recite Hanuman Chalisa.

( With inputs from ANI )

