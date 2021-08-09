Jharkhand BJP demands action against Dhanbad SDM who ordered lathi-charge against protesting students

Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo on Monday demanded the Jharkhand government to take appropriate action against the Dhanbad Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) who allegedly ordered a lathi-charge on protesting students in Dhanbad.

Taking cognisance of the lathi-charge incident, Shahdeo informed that the BJP has sent a fact-finding team to Dhanbad to look into the matter.

"This is highly condemnable. This has never happened in Jharkhand that an administrative officer starts lathi charging on students. Our fact-finding teams have visited there and have talked to students. An FIR should be registered against the SDM and We also demanded transfer or suspension of the SDM but the present government did not do the needed", Shahdeo said.

Congress spokesperson Alok Dubey condemned the incident and said that BJP is doing politics over it.

"The lathi-charge incident is highly condemnable. There are still some officers who are influenced by BJP and doing such reckless actions. If the students have some issues, their grievances must be listened to by the Jharkhand Academic Council," he said.

On August 6, students who were unhappy over the board results of class 10 and class 12 declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), protested in Dhanbad against the administration demanding review of exam results.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor