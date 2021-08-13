Jharkhand CM Soren requests Civil Aviation Minister Scindia to name Deoghar Airport as Baba Baidyanath Airport

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has requested Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia for naming Deoghar Airport here as "Baba Baidyanath" Airport.

A letter by Soren to Scindia on Wednesday states that the government of Jharkhand recognized the development of religious tourism in the state as millions of tourists visit Deoghar every year to pay offerings to Baba Baidyanath.

The Chief Minister also stated that out of the total cost of around Rs 850 crores, the state has contributed more than Rs 600 crores including the cost of providing land towards this airport project

"I am writing this letter to put forward the public demand of the people of Deoghar, Jharkhand for naming the airport at Deoghar, Baba Baidyanath Airport. The city of Deoghar is identified as Baba Baidyanath Dham, and the people of the region strongly feel that the airport must operate under the aegis of Baba Baidyanath, said the letter.

"The Deoghar Airport being built for the benefit of the millions of tourists who visit Deoghar every year to pay offerings to Baba Baidyanath is important to the development of religious tourism in the state. The Government of Jharkhand recognized this and out of the total cost of around Rs 850 crores, we have contributed more than Rs 600 crores including the cost of providing land towards this Project," said the letter.

"I request you to consider the proposal in right earnest, and respecting the views of our people, please name the airport 'Baba Baidyanath Airport," further said the letter.

