Jharkhand: Court sentences 30 years jail to convicts of minor's gang rape

The District and Sessions Court on Wednesday convicted three youths accused of gang rape and sentenced two to 30 years imprisonment and another to seven years of imprisonment.

The court gave the sentence in the case related to the kidnapping and rape of a minor in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on those convicted for 30 years while Rs 50,000 fine was imposed on the youth convicted for 7 years.

The gang rape took place in the year 2018 in the Basantarai police station area where the convicts abducted and raped a minor. All three convicts are residents of Mokalchak village under Basantarai police station.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor