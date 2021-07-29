Jharkhand govt should recommend CBI probe in death of Dhanbad additional district judge: State BJP President

Jharkhand BJP President and Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash express shock over the death of Dhanbad additional district judge and said this was not an accident but a broad day light murder and asked the state government to recommend a CBI probe in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Jharkhand BJP President said that, "there is no such thing as law and order in Jharkhand. Law and order has been destroyed. The way the state government has failed to establish law and order, the common man is insecure. The incident of Dhanbad is a testimony to the fact that a judge has been murdered and the government is not serious regarding the issue."

"The government should immediately recommend a CBI probe because the connection of this case looks like a deep-rooted conspiracy," he added.

Prakash further added that, "If a judge is murdered then the matters are serious and sensitive. We can say that this matter is definitely related to the world of crime and criminals."

"I have read in the media that many cases were pending with him and he was about to deliver a verdict. The state government should take it seriously and only CBI inquiry can reveal the truth," he added.

This comes after, additional district judge Uttam Anand was allegedly run over by an auto-rickshaw driver while the former was out for jogging On Wednesday morning.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor