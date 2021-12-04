Jharkhand: Man went for robbery, owner beats him to death

As many as six people of a family were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man, who went to their house for robbery, said police.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Pasi, and two others had gone to the house of Dashrath Mahato, for robbery. Two other managed to escape from the spot while the owner caught Pasi. "He was caught by the owner (Dashrath Mahato) and six people, including the owner, tied him inside the house and beat him. On information, police went to the house of Mahato and rushed him to the hospital. The doctors declared him brought him dead," Naudhad Alam, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Giridih.

Alam said that a case has been registered and six people have been arrested. The accused have identified as Dashrath Mahato, Hiralal Mahato, Ghanshyam Mahato, Jagdish Mahato, Narayan Mahato and Gajadar Mahato.

In total, the police have registered a case against 14 people, including the six who have been arrested. The police are investigated whether it is a case of mob lynching.

( With inputs from ANI )

