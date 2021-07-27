Jharkhand Police to visit Delhi to probe case of 'attempt to topple' Soren government

A team of Jharkhand Police will visit Delhi in connection with an investigation into the alleged attempt to topple the coalition government led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, sources said.

Jharkhand Police has constituted teams to investigate the matter.

According to sources, the investigation is being done "in the light of evidence" found so far.

They said one team will visit the hotel in Delhi where all three arrested persons and Jharkhand MLAs stayed and met with Maharashtra-based leaders as claimed by the accused in the case.

The sources said that the second team will probe the four persons "who came from Maharashtra to Ranchi and left the hotel before the raid".

The third team will investigate the communication trail, online booking of the hotel and the details of payment made at the hotel in Ranchi.

Other teams will investigate claims made by the accused in their statements.

Ranchi police has arrested three persons for allegedly trying to topple the Hemant Soren government. They have been identified as Abhishek Kumar Dubey, Amit Singh and Niwaran Prasad Mahto.

Amid the row over alleged attempts to topple the state government. Congress MLA Naman Bixal Kongari has claimed that he was offered a ministerial berth and crores of rupees and added that he turned down the offer and informed the chief minister.

